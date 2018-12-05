foodpanda expands its delivery network to 100 cities across India

foodpanda, one of India’s fastest growing food delivery companies, on Tuesday announced the expansion of its delivery network to 100 cities across the country.

According to the company, with this expansion, foodpanda now serves all major Tier II and III cities and towns in India, and the first in markets like Aizawl, Shillong, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bhavnagar, Patiala, Nellore, Durgapur, Shimla, Rewa, and Bokaro to name a few. Goa was the 100th city where foodpanda’s delivery network went live earlier last week.

Pranay Jivrajka, CEO at Foodpanda India said, “We are extremely thrilled to bring foodpanda to 100 cities and to every corner of the country in the months ahead! The foodpanda network in terms of reach and size is now only second to parent Ola’s network in India today for any online logistics platform and the synergies are here to see. Such rapid expansion has been possible with the deep learnings and insights from Ola’s extensive presence across the country.”

The launch of foodapanda’s on-ground delivery network in 100 cities across India will ensure an improved and consistent food ordering experience for customers. Customers can also order from many of the famed and renowned eateries and food-joints around them in their respective cities which are now live on the foodpanda app.

Currently, foodpanda has more than 60,000 plus restaurant partners on board across the country and looks to double this number by January 2019.

According to the company, it is the most rapid expansion in the industry to date, from 7 cities to 100 within 4 months.