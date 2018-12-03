Cargill India appoints Simon George as President

US food major Cargill on Monday appointed Simon George, the current Managing Director for starches and sweeteners division, as its India President, according to the company statement.

George, an industry veteran with three decades of experience, has been elevated to the top position the few days after Siraj Chaudhry stepped down as Chairman and Cargill’s country representative in India for 12 years.

A known face in Indian food and beverage industry, George has handled numerous senior level positions earlier. He worked on developing business strategy, new markets, mergers and acquisitions, providing turnkey solutions and establishing business tie ups.

As he takes up this new responsibility in Cargill, George will continue his current role as the Managing Director of Cargill’s starches and sweeteners business, which he has been holding since his rejoining the company in late 2017. Earlier, he held a leadership position in Cargill’s flavour business from 2007 to 2011, the statement said.

“I am honoured to take up this new role. I strongly believe in the India growth strategy set out by our global leadership. Working together with all our partners, I am sure Cargill will take an even more prominent position in the Indian market in the near future,” George said.