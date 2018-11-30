ASICS opens first store in Kolkata

ASICS, a true sport performance brand, launched its first store in Kolkata thereby expanding its retail footprint in a bid to strengthen its presence in India.

With the opening of the ASICS Kolkata store, the brand has taken a step forward to strengthen its presence in the east region. The new store is located conveniently in one of the finest malls of the city – South City Mall. The store will offer a wide range of running, training and core performance sports shoes, apparel and accessories for men and women.

The brand will accelerate its expansion of operations in India, bolstering sales and marketing support for retail stores in response to increasing consumer awareness of health and fitness and rise in spending power.

Speaking on the new launch, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India said, “Given the potential and growing demand for fitness and sports, India has emerged as an important market for ASICS. This year, our focus is to expand our footprint in both tier 1 and tier 2 cities and offer our best in class products ranging from running, sports, for gym and other fitness-related gear. Kolkata is a very key market for us considering the large audience for sports and fitness in this market. We are hopeful that our products designed keeping core performance in mind will be able to cater to the needs of sports and fitness lovers in the city.”

The store will showcase the latest ASICS AW18 collection that will host a range of key collections, like the newest additions to the ASICS running portfolio – ASICS Liteshow along with key products like Kayano 25 and Nimbus all featureing FLYTEFOAMTM, ASICS lightest-ever midsole technology. FLYTEFOAM works with the wearer’s foot to deliver superior cushioning every step of the way. It is also about 55 percent lighter than the industry standard midsole material, offering runners a comfortable fit with a fast, responsive feel.