Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces partnership with Reliance Brands for India market

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Reliance Brands Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has announced plans to bring Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm to India through a franchise agreement. The opening of the brands’ first stores will be in Mumbai, India in early 2020, along with the launch of e-commerce websites.

“We are excited to partner with Reliance as part of our continued global expansion,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “We are looking forward to opening our first stores in Mumbai and introducing our distinctive brands, excellent customer service, and exceptional products to customers in India.”

“We currently operate retail and franchise stores across the world with company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Our franchise network includes countries throughout the Middle East, South Korea, the Philippines, and Mexico,” said Ronald Young, Executive Vice President, Global of Williams–Sonoma, Inc. “Adding Reliance to our franchisee network is a significant step in our continuing global expansion. As India’s largest retail company, we look forward to a strong relationship and long-term success with Reliance Industries as we prepare to open our first stores in India.”

Darshan Mehta, President & CEO, Reliance Brands Limited added: “We look forward to working with the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. team to bring the world of Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm to India. We are confident that the brands’ heritage and strong design point of view will resonate with Indian consumers, bringing a new dimension to their homes.”