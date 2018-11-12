Designing a mall right to attract tenants, consumers

Design has a higher purpose that goes well beyond creating something that is pretty to look at. When it comes to shopping centres, for example, design is about adapting the environment to their core audiences’ functional, emotional, psychological, and social needs. For many developers, building a shopping mall is once in a lifetime thing. It requires huge investment, time, hard work and patience; besides shopping malls don’t bring profits all at once.

There is no assurance that every mall built will be a success. Even successful malls can degrade and fall in the list of empty and non-existing malls. India has a record number of malls which are being opened, but at the same time, there are only a very few who are able to sustain the deceitful path of retail. Many of these malls are either closing or dying at a fast pace. One of the primary reasons for the decline of the mall is improper design and planning. The design and planning of a mall is the foundation of the structure, and it is one of the single most important contributing factors to success.

A mall’s design has to be custom made to suit specific retail needs. The developer has to have a clear thought process and vision of what he wishes to make and for whom. A mall has to be planned, designed and built like a mall from start to end. Any ambiguity in the mind of the developer or absence of clarity would spell disaster. One should not refrain from taking professional help in this context and as result so many malls in India are being constructed by the foreign architects and the companies.

Jeremy Salmon, Chairman Asia-Pacific Board, Broadway Malyan says, “The core purpose of design for me is differentiation. You give consumers a differentiated experience, a chance of doing and seeing things they haven’t done or seen before.”

Brijesh Kanabar, MD, Lewis and Hickey says, “There are basic principles of mall designing which we need to take care of in terms of planning, façade, how the composition of the shops is internally. Some of the touchpoints when the customers enters the mall, how they feel, we have to tell them the whole experience of the retail once they enter the mall.”

Shilpi Kapoor, Consultant Architect L&T (Elante Mall) and formerly with Michael Aukett and Haffez Contractor, adds, “We have to be futuristic in terms of technology and should plan the mall accordingly; quality initiatives should be taken care of. Everyone in the retail industry must be open and with open hands they should incorporate designs.”

“When a consumer enters a mall, the first thing they want is the ‘wow’ factor. If that factor is missing, the consumer loses the interest to shop or spend time inside the mall. A dead and non happening mall will not attract the visitors. Design in a mall is a more of a functionality structure which is supposed to be taken care of. Today there is a demand of live and active mall, if that is missing, it doesn’t turn out to be a good experience for them,” says Payal Makwana, Director, SDKP Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Factors to Keep in Mind While Designing

Despite all of these variations, there are a few constants that will never change, and which contribute to a successful mall design, they are location, access, visibility, good parking, a good tenant mix and sustainability. These factors together contribute to the mall being successful for the developers, traders and consumer. It has been said that the more time a person spends in the shopping mall, the more she or he spends. So the idea is to bring people in the mall not only for the shopping experience but for the experience of food and entertainment that will keep them there.

Location: The location of mall is critical in context to the overall city/town development for the success of the centre. Sometimes, cities and metros are not planned, just areas that have expanded and morphed into cities and towns over a period of 50 years or so. In these cases, town centers are crowded, the development is unorganised, making it impossible to map upcoming retail centres. Before a mall is developed, a local body should identify future locations of these developments which are sustainable and have little or no overlap of catchments. The other factor is the high cost of land, which forces most retail developments to be multi-level, with the parking on basement or upper decks, which adds to the capital cost. There is a need to adapt to multi-level designs, which are made easier by the popularity of the cinemas and large food courts that not only provide the bulk for the upper levels, but also act as a magnet to draw customers to the upper levels.

Access &Visibility: This aspect gets covered in the location itself. The mall needs to be in an easy to access area to attract footfalls. This requires careful demographic research of the catchment area and the intended target audience.

Parking: There lies a challenge of sorts in convincing few developers of the need for well-designed parking areas, with good ingress and egress and circulation. Automated parking areas are a definite no-go for retail centres. Customers need the convenience of easy parking to contribute to the whole feeling of a satisfying shopping trip.

Good Tenant Mix: A good tenant mix is the key to delivering a complete customer experience. Ensuring that the mall caters to all age groups and diverse interests will help in increasing the footfalls as well as increasing spends per person. Apart from the anchor stores a mall must try to include major fashion brands, cosmetic brands, food brands and entertainment in its portfolio.

Sustainability: Energy efficiency is a major factor and with the kind of technology available in terms of lighting, air conditioning and ventilation can have a positive effect on running costs. Hopefully this kind of education will be passed on to tenants to include such considerations in their premises, as well as in the common areas.

Interiors: Shopping malls, by their nature, are internalised, and it is important to give attention to the overall look and feel of the public spaces. Shop fronts should be maximised to give greater visibility to the merchandise, mall finishes need to be chosen for low maintenance, but hard-wearing and attractive. Tenant signage needs to be controlled and designed to specific criteria. Lighting also plays a big role in setting the ambience of the mall, and consideration should be given to introduce natural light, bearing in mind the need to control heat gain.

In the current times, when not only are people price sensitive but also time-conscious, it is imperative that places are designed keeping these two parameters in minds. A mall needs to address multi-functional aspect of people’s lives. The trend today is toward mixed-use developments, where retail centers share a site with a different asset class, such as apartments, offices or hotels.

Here’s look at the design and architects of some of the best malls across India.