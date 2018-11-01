TBZ-The Original launches first store in Ludhiana

After successful launch of its first store in North India at Noida, TBZ – The Original has now opened a new store in the land of 5 rivers, Punjab.

TBZ- The Original also brings to consumers an exciting offer of NO making charges on all Diamond Jewellery plus a special offer of only Rs. 225 per gram on making charges for all Gold Jewellery. The first 50 buyers will get a FREE GOLD COIN. Walk in for an amazing experience and stunning offers while celebrating design and craftsmanship!

Binaisha Zaveri, Director, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd., said, “We have always had discerning customers who have been asking us to open a store in Punjab especially from Ludhiana. We are excited to launch our first store in the lively state of Punjab, in the grand city of Ludhiana which is just the beginning of our journey into North India.

We are very excited to present our finest Jewellery collections, handpicked and curated matched specially with the vibrancy and grace of Punjab.

Our Ludhiana store showcases a vast range of contemporary and modern Jewellery collection and a mix of gold, diamond and precious stones studded Jewellery for discerning customers. Ludhiana is a major business and export hub catering to the world and we are happy to present exquisitely designed collections to the glittering city. Our legacy is built on uncompromising purity, ethics and elegance. Our exclusive brand outlet showcases our intent and seriousness towards providing jewellery lovers with the best iconic designs and an exclusive instore-experience.”

TBZ-The Original’s sparkling Gold and Diamond Wedding jewellery collection comprises of a thoughtfully curated assortment of attention grabbing necklaces with intricate work that is sure to make a statement, mesmerizing engagement rings and stunning Kangans that will make you shine at any occasion. The Bridal Collection will surely flatter every Punjabi bride since it has been strung together with opulent Indian heritage & culture redefining the contemporary craftsmanship and inspired by the sangfroid of today’s brides. All our products are TBZ – The Original certified and carry the BIS Hallmark.

For the women of Punjab, known for their exuberant style, the new fashion destination will be TBZ- The Original (Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited or TBZ Ltd.) located in Ludhiana at Ghumar Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road.

With its entry into Punjab, TBZ-The Original continues its march across India conquering hearts, minds and souls of Jewellery connoisseurs.

The Ludhiana store is spread across an area of 2,740 sq. ft. and increases the company’s retail footprint to 40 stores across 28 cities across India.