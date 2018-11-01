Truefitt & Hill opens 15th store in Juhu

The U.K based luxury brand, Truefitt & Hill which has been catering its niche and luxury services in the big cities of India, has opened its new store in Juhu, Mumbai spread across 1,400 sq.ft.

Apart from this, the brand has other stores in 5 different prime locations of Mumbai viz. Lokhandwala, Khar, Pedder road, Palladium and Colaba.

Axiomatically beautiful vintage interior with its luxury product range and heritage aura of the brand could be witnessed in all its stores leaving Juhu not any different from them. Customers can enjoy a traditional hot towel wet shave, haircut, facial, manicure pedicure and simply relax and unwind.

Truefitt & Hill also offers a complete grooming range of 150 products for men which includes shaving products, fragrances, hair, skin & bath products and shaving accessories.

However, the introduction of spa services definitely makes Juhu store outstand amongst others, as it is the first time ever Truefitt has annexed spa in the menu.

Brought to India by the Lloyds Luxuries Ltd., which has acquired the master franchise license for not just India but also Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar and Vietnam, the venture looks promising. Started by Krishna Gupta and Istayak Ansari in 2013, Lloyds Luxuries Ltd. aims at creating an atmosphere of total relaxation and ultimate comfort for their male guests. Through this, they wish to encourage grooming for men greatness.

“Our aim is that the customer should ultimately feel revitalized and renewed when it’s time to leave. We don’t just offer a service; we offer an experience. From today we will be having 15 open and operating stores across 7+ cities in India. We have 7 Truefitt and Hill stores in Mumbai, 1+ in New Delhi, 1 in Gurugram, 2+ in Bengaluru, 1 in Hyderabad, 1 in Ahmedabad, 1 in Jaipur and 1 in Kolkata. We are in an expansion mode and opening stores in Koregaon Park-Pune, Whitefield – Bangalore, Alwarpet – Chennai. We are opening our first International store in Dhaka, Bangladesh in affluent neighborhood of Gulshan Avenue too,” say Krishna Gupta and Istayak Ansari.