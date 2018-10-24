JP Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, 1-India Family Mart

Jay Prakash or JP as he is popularly called is a force to reckon within the retail industry in India.

In a distinguished career spanning over 17 years into retail with companies like Vishal Retail, Big Bazar, Salasar Retail Adani Retail and Indiabulls Retail, JP Shukla held key leadership roles, including Whole Time Director and CEO for Vishal Retail as last assignment before starting own venture. Under his leadership, these businesses have set retail industry performance benchmarks.

In over two decades, JP has straddled the entire gamut of modern retail; his expertise ranges from merchandising, value retail, buying and sourcing, strategy and vendor selection.

He says he enjoys working in retail sector because “retail business is all about staying ahead of the competition in terms of procurement, strategy planning and execution. And it’s a live process. So one has be awake at all times just to observe and come up with a better strategy that drives the business ahead.”

He adds, “There were certain issues in the beginning but then the challenges make a business interesting and drive growth. The way we have evolved from the scratch is because of the challenges that we faced. There is a long list and then there is none.”

In his current role as the CEO he provides strategic direction and leadership to the company covering several verticals such as merchandise, Human resource, IT and Business expansion.

Under his leadership, 1-India Family Mart has achieved a top line growth of Rs 250 crore and has crossed the 50-store mark in a span of five years.