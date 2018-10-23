Roger David collapses into administration

Menswear retailer Roger David has entered voluntary administration after being unable to cope with an influx of international competitors and the rapid evolution of online shopping.

The company said in a statement, “Today marks a sad day in the long history of Roger David menswear and for Australian retail. Despite the directors’ best efforts with the business, it simply could not compete with the influx of multinational retailers and the rapid, global evolution of online shopping.”

“The directors will provide whatever assistance the administrators, KordaMentha, may require in order to maximise options for the business,” it added.

The directors understand the doors will remain open and it will be business as usual for the upcoming peak retail period in an effort to maximise the options for the business.

Roger David has been operating in the retail sector for over 70 years under three company-owned brands (Roger David, RDX, Stray) and two branded stores (Roger David, RDX). At present, there are 57 stores being managed by more than 300 staff across Australia.

The brand grew into the third-largest specialty menswear chain in Australia and the directors are incredibly proud of what has been achieved over the last 76 years.