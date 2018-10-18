Liberty Lifestyle aims to be most preferred luxury perfume brand by 2020

Liberty, the brand that has always been synonymous with fashionable and comfortable footwear recently announced its foray into lifestyle retail and unveiled its new business venture, Liberty Lifestyle with a new brand identity. The brand has introduced twelve brand-new perfumes and one aftershave to browse through and pick from Liberty Lifestyle’s new fragrance line. The new product line is imagined in India and crafted in France.

The French perfumers have married the notes perfectly keeping India’s weather conditions in mind, a global look and feel has been given to each bottle and are launched at a price fitting consumer’s budget. Inspired by its unconventional spirit to live free, the new line encapsulates the idea of breaking free from the shackles of stereotypical thought process and inspiring people to adopt the ‘Scent of Freedom’.

“This launch is only the beginning for us and we are also looking at expanding our product portfolio by the end of next year. We have been in the footwear business for ages, it’s time we offer final touches to one’s outfit and what better than launching a nice perfume range to complete someone’s look. In the next 12 months we aim to sell close to 100,000 bottles of perfumes,” said Adesh Kumar Gupta, CEO, Liberty Lifestyle.

Explaining the idea behind Liberty’s perfume launch, Gupta says, “Currently, we see a change in buying approach of the consumers. Nowdays it’s the younger generation who are involved in the decision making during the shopping. With the advent of online e-commerce platforms like of Amazon and Flipkart, the online medium is becoming a very important medium of sales. Keeping these two factors in mind, we thought to do something different or path-breaking for the Millennials and the Gen Z buyers. The basic idea was to connect with youth of the country, consumers and decision makers and bring them a step closer to the affordable luxury which is the key to the success in the future. We thought of high marketing model and with low cost of production and therefore we moved into the perfume business. We may add more products soon.”

The new Eau de Perfum range consists of twelve fragrances, with names like Flirt, Eden, Bloom, Bliss, Dream, Dusk for women and OUDGold, Legend, Passion, Marine, Rebel, Impulse for men along with an aftershave named Marine and hopes to appeal to its customer base, including millennial and Gen Z. Crafted in France, Liberty Lifestyle aims to establish the brand as the most preferred and recognized luxury perfume brands by 2020. The design of the bottles to the perfume notes are created with an aim to appeal to young millennial and Gen Z.

The company will initially sell its products both offline and online. “We have an Omnichannel purchase strategy for the customers and therefore we have covered all three possible pillars. All 12 products will be available at our 70 flagship stores pan India. We have tied up with all the e-commerce best players and our product will be available on the websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and Purplle. The perfumes will also be sold through the company’s own website (libertylifestyle.co.in). Going forward the perfumes will be available in large format stores like Pantaloons, Lifestyle, Sephora and Shoppers Stop,” said Gupta.

The entire range of perfume is priced between Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,499 and it will be available in the market from the next week.

“Keeping in mind India’s weather conditions and culture, we’ve given the new range a traditional cum modern touch. Since our target group is young, confident yet rooted millennial and Gen Z, for us, modernity was the key with a touch of tradition. So, we’ve integrated varied ingredients to create this new range. We’ve blended spices, white flowers, oudhs with coffee, gourmet notes and fruity tones to project the right mood of the brand and bring out the true Indian essence with a contemporary mix,” said PhillippineCourtiere, Perfumer, Firmenich.