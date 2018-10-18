Amazon.in announces wave 2 of it’s biggest celebration ‘Great Indian Festival’

Amazon.in has announced the return of its biggest festive celebration ‘Great Indian Festival’. Wave 2 of the ‘Great Indian Festival’ will start at 12 midnight on October 24, 2018 and end at 11:59 pm on October 28, 2018.

Customers can look forward to getting some of India’s bestselling mobile phones at their lowest ever prices including the Redmi 6A which will go on a flash sale every day at 12 noon; up to 90 percent off and extra 15 percent cashback on Amazon Fashion; up to 80 percent off and extra 10 percent cashback on Home & Kitchen products; up to 60 percent off on TVs; up to 80 percent off on appliances and more.

Amazon Devices – Fire TV Stick and Echo 3rd generation devices will be available at great discounts. Customers can get up to 70 percent off on Alexa built-in devices with exciting new product launches under speakers and headphones. Kindle eBook bestsellers will start at Rs 19 and Kindle Unlimited will be available for Rs 1,499.

Customers shopping during the Great Indian Festival can save more by getting extra 10 percent back on ICICI and Citi cards. Customers can get ready for the celebration by topping up Amazon Pay balance with Rs 5,000 or more in advance and get extra Rs 250 back. Customers can shop for more than 5 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, select Credit and Debit Cards.

“After an overwhelming wave 1 of our Great Indian Festival, we are excited to usher in wave 2 for all customers. We will continue to offer the best selection and biggest deals on our entire selection – from the most sought after smartphones, TVs, appliances to fashion, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics and more.” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

During Amazon.in’s Great Indian Festival, customers can avail special benefits with No-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Debit and Credit cards, fast delivery and installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones and large appliances, instant bank discounts, exciting cashback and lots more. Customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad can enjoy ultra-fast delivery in 2-hours on popular deals on the Prime Now app.

Furthermore, customers can unlock Amazon Pay offers of up to Rs 2,000 back on select Amazon Pay partner merchants like Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, Freshmenu and Eazydiner by shopping on the Amazon shopping app and paying through any online payment method.