foodpanda eyes delivery network of 5 lakh partners by 2020

Online food ordering and delivery platform foodpanda Wednesday said it has onboarded 60,000 delivery partners in five weeks and aims to expand its network to five lakh partners by 2020.

According to a PTI report: The Ola-owned company, which competes with the likes of Swiggy and Zomato, said it had set a target of onboarding 60,000 additional partners across India in two months.

“On the back of increased demand on its platform and rapid geographic expansion ahead, this target stands achieved, making foodpanda India’s largest food delivery network…aims to grow this network to 5,00,000 by 2020,” it added.

Over the past weeks, foodpanda has expanded its delivery network to 13 new cities — including Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad and Nashik among others — as part of its expansion strategy from the previous network of seven cities.

foodpanda claims to process over 3 lakh orders a day from more than 25,000 restaurant partners.

“Delivery partners are key to our mission of bringing the best food experience from our restaurant partners to our consumers…foodpanda is committed to creating over 500,000 opportunities for delivery partners over the next couple of years,” Pranay Jivrajka, CEO, foodpanda India was quoted by PTI as saying.

foodpanda has also been integrated into the cab hailing platform Ola to enable a seamless food ordering experience for Ola users. Over 150 million users of Ola will get direct access to foodpanda.

Besides, the integration will also enable a single sign-up using Ola customer ID for both platforms.

“foodpanda’s complete integration into the Ola app marks a huge step forward towards our mission of delivering superior food experiences to a billion Indians…This first of its kind scale and outreach will not just enable first time online food ordering experience for millions, but also create a seamless and consistent experience for over 150 million Ola users,” Jivrajka further told PTI.