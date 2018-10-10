Palladium celebrates 9th anniversary

Palladium, Mumbai’s unrivaled luxury and lifestyle destination that personifies elegance with a gamut of retail offerings, restaurants, cafes, and spas for shoppers to indulge in, is celebrating its ninth anniversary.

Open to consumers since 2009, Palladium offers an eclectic mix of high street and luxury brands.

Celebrating nine glorious years of serving customers, Palladium offered enticing shopping deals on September 26. As a part of Palladium’s one of many efforts to give back to the society, a percentage of the total sales proceeds of September 26 were donated to Smile Foundation, an NGO that works for the welfare of children.

Commenting on the initiative, Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), The Phoenix Mills Limited, “Palladium as a destination always offers something special and engaging for our customers. With 9 years of inundated love and support from our customers, we thought of giving back to the society and what better way other than associating with Smile Foundation for underprivileged children”

Palladium, India’s first and only true lifestyle destination strategically located at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai presents an environment that spells refined elegance, while shoppers soak in the retail offerings, restaurants, cafes, spas and more.

Promoted by Atul Ruia, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, India’s premier retail led, the mixed-used development company, Palladium has redefined the experience of shopping for the high street and luxury labels as well as fine dining & entertainment, under one roof.