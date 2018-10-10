Snapdeal’s 5-day Mega Diwali Sale starts on October 10

Snapdeal, India’s largest value-focused e-commerce marketplace today announced its Mega Diwali Sale, which will be live from October 10-14, 2018.

Snapdeal’s Diwali Sale is built around offering great value on products, which are traditionally a part of annual Diwali shopping by families across the country. In recent months, Snapdeal has seen massive growth in business from both existing and new buyers, with nearly 80 percent of the new buyers coming from smaller cities across the country.

According to Snapdeal, “The offers and selection in the Snapdeal Mega Diwali Sale are built on basis of an analysis of user purchase patterns over the past many festive seasons. We want our users to fulfill their entire Diwali shopping list, without being troubled by budgets now or EMIs later.”

The special Diwali selection offers great discounts up to 50 percent on household items and appliances for the kitchen including microwaves, juicer mixers, gas stoves, cookers, glassware, dinner sets and more.

No Diwali shopping list is complete without sprucing up the home and for this Snapdeal has a special selection of pure cotton bed sheets, designer curtains, wall clocks, paintings, sofas and decorative wall stickers.

New clothes are an integral part of Diwali celebrations and Snapdeal’s selection of Lehengas, Kurta Pajamas, frocks, Sarees and traditional jewelry has the entire range for kids and adults.

For those looking for traditional gifts, there is selection of pooja essentials, carved wooden boxes, silver glasses, almond & walnut packs and more.

The sale will also feature a wide selection of luggage items with special offers on branded backpacks, duffels and luggage.

Commenting on the preparations, Snapdeal spokesperson added, “Our sale is for both the experienced online shoppers and those using the festive season to explore online offers. We bring the best of branded and unbranded selection, all with deep discounts offered by our sellers, topped by additional offers by our credit/debit card and wallet partners.”

Snapdeal has tied up with SBI, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, IndusInd Bank & Federal Bank for exclusive offers for the shoppers. Users of MobiKwik and FreeCharge will also get attractive offers.