Walmart Canada launches grocery delivery in Metro Vancouver with Food-X

Walmart Canada has announced the launch of sustainable grocery delivery for Metro Vancouver consumers in collaboration with Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery (SPUD)’s food delivery platform, Food-X Urban Delivery (Food-X). Metro Vancouver residents can now shop on walmart.ca/grocery or via the Walmart app and have their grocery orders delivered to their door by Food-X. Food-X helps Walmart with home delivery through shared warehousing and consolidation of orders.

“It’s never been easier for customers to shop for fresh groceries – however and whenever they want,” said Daryl Porter, Vice President, Omnichannel Operations and Online Grocery. “Consumers are seeking out options to save time and money and Walmart is proud to offer more choices – including sustainable delivery.”

Walmart remains committed to making everyday easier for busy families. This new grocery shopping option is faster and more affordable for customers in urban centres like Vancouver where there may not be convenient access to a Walmart Supercentre, and for customers who prefer to shop online.

Customers can shop at walmart.ca/grocery or via the Walmart app. When done, they simply pay by credit card a then select a delivery window and their order will be delivered by Food-X right to their door in reusable totes as early as the next day. Customers can fill their cart with fresh groceries, including Canadian No. 1 grade fruits and vegetables such as BC-grown produce as well as an expanded selection of organic produce, Canadian beef, chicken and pork, dairy, baked goods, frozen foods and pantry items. They can also add health and beauty products, household supplies, pet food, baby food, diapers and lots more. All fresh groceries come with a 100 percent satisfaction, money-back guarantee. Minimum order is US $50 before taxes and delivery is US $9.97.

The 74,000 sq. ft. sustainable warehouse features proprietary technology SPUD has been refining for the past 20 years to minimize the environmental impact of grocery delivery from reducing food waste to ensuring trucks are making fewer trips on the road. The Food-X warehouse has technology, several bio-digesters used to compost meat, produce, and compostable packaging bringing their food waste to 0.5 percent, which is leading the retail industry.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced a commitment to achieve zero food waste by 2025 in its Canadian operations. The company’s journey to zero food waste in Canada by 2025 was announced in April 2018 with a three-part strategy that includes improving operational efficiencies, as well as increasing food donations and providing philanthropic support.

“Our strategic collaboration with Food-X supports our belief that environmental and business sustainability go hand-in-hand,” said Porter. “Food-X is a leader in sustainability in Vancouver and we are proud to partner with a like-minded, environmentally-conscious operation.”

“Consumer demand for online grocery shopping is growing and that means more trucks on the road,” said Peter van Stolk, CEO of Food-X. “We have built a best-in-class platform to get fresh food and groceries from the supplier to the kitchen while reducing waste and lowering emissions. We are very proud that Walmart is committed to zero food waste by 2025, and we are excited to be partnered with them on this goal.”