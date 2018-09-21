Anushka to front ads of premium leggings brand

Indian premium leggings brand Softline Leggings has roped in actress Anushka Sharma as its ambassador.

Softline leggings is from the house of Rupa & Company Limited — a knitwear organisation.

With its new mantra, ‘Effortless You’, the brand aims to reach out to young women who are comfortable in their own skin and live life on their terms, effortlessly.

“The new philosophy ‘Effortless You’ resonates with the brand and we are happy to have Anushka Sharma on-board who imbibes this motto. She has an emotional connect with the TG and fits perfectly with our new positioning,” Vikash Agarwal, President and Brand Director, Rupa & Company Limited, said in a statement.

Anushka is happy to be associated with Softline Leggings as it “connects with young adults who want to be comfortable in whatever they do or wear”.