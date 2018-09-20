Mia by Tanishq forays into silver jewellery

Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s most-loved jewellery brand has forayed into silver jewellery in Indian market.

The move aligns with the company’s vision to offer fashionable fine jewellery for discerning young Indian women. Being one of the first brands to introduce contemporary silver jewellery, Mia by Tanishq has broken the norm to showcase contemporary, minimalist silver jewellery which is also affordable, cool and stylish.

The Sassy Silver series showcases a collection that is made for those women who do not follow the traditional designs of Silver jewellery, instead increase their fashion quotient with modern ones. Any time is a perfect time to buy silver, and this collection is the perfect impulse buy no woman will look back on. Mia has worked on film series highlighting the importance of the little moments in a woman’s life, which their silver collection celebrates. Whether nailing that pitch at work, or finally making that Goa plan happen, Mia’s new collection comes under the #MeInAction banner that shows the little joys and celebrates that ‘a-treat-to-myself’ moment a woman feels.

Speaking about the new collection, Bhavishya Kelappan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq stated, “The young, modern Indian woman of today is open to tapping new trends and designs, and Mia by Tanishq aims to fulfil this exact wish. We are proud to be one of the first few brands to launch a contemporary silver collection that is stylish, fashionable, cool and affordable for the young modern woman. Today’s young woman is vibrant and open to trying out the latest fashion trends and she is the one who appreciates and enjoys the little moments in her life and treats herself for the same.”

The new silver collection boasts of contemporary and beautiful enamelling, with colourful stones and various designs that suit almost any occasion, and is available starting at Rs. 1,999.