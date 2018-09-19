Marks & Spencer opens first store in Odhisha

Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British retailer, launched its first ever store in Esplanade One in Bhubaneshwar. The new 6,700 square foot store showcases the best of Marks & Spencer’s quality clothing across Womenswear, Menswear, Kidswear, Lingerie and Beauty from the brand’s latest collection. It is the retailer’s 67th store in India and first-ever store in the country’s temple city, Bhubaneshwar.

M&S’s latest store opening demonstrates its continued commitment towards India, the fastest growing international market for the company. M&S today has 67 stores across 32 cities, including 22 in new potential markets such as Aurangabad, Bhopal, along with growing presence online.

The opening of a Marks & Spencer store in Bhubaneshwar means customers will be able to purchase the latest international trends and fashions. M&S’s latest season collection ranges from fashionable wardrobe must haves, casual attires, starting at Rs 599 in Womenswear for a printed T shirt, Rs 999 in Menswear for a shirt or a T shirt, Rs 399 in Kidswear for a top, Rs 499 in Lingerie for a vest and Rs 399 for the floral collections hand wash within the Beauty range.

The store offers the latest trends in women swear for AW18 edited for the Indian customer with a key colour palette of pinks, greens and blues alongside must-have heritage check and classic styles. Alongside a wide range of wardrobe staples including smart wear, denim, outerwear, knitwear in key silhouettes with detailed finishing’s. Lingerie and sleepwear collections offer the latest styles in a seasonal colour palette alongside some exclusive beauty products.

James Munson, Managing Director, Marks & Spencer said: “We are very excited to unveil our first store in Bhubaneshwar. M&S brings fashion from London with products that are stylish, trendy and great value. Bhubaneshwar, is a fast-growing IT and education hub with an influx of a younger audience who are seeking international fashion trends and experiences. This is the great time to enter this high potential market as we open doors in largest mall in the city, Esplanade One. We are really excited to showcase M&S’s latest Collection with attractive price points and quality clothing to our customers in Bhubaneshwar.”