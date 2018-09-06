Aurelia signs Disha Patani as its brand ambassador

TCNS Clothing Co. Limited, one of the leading women’s branded apparel company in India, has signed Disha Patani as brand ambassador for its brand Aurelia. She will be associated with the brand for next one year and would be featuring in the Monsoon Festive 18 campaign being launched soon.

Aurelia, by TCNS, is a contemporary ethnic wear brand targeted at women looking for great design, fit and quality for their casual and work wear. The brand is synonymous with ethnic designs that effortlessly fit into a classic modern woman’s wardrobe. It caters to the modern Indian woman who seeks a branded ethnic experience with an expansive range of styles, colours, fabrics, silhouettes, prints, patterns and embroidery.

Announcing the association, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS said, “Aurelia – contemporary ethnic women’s wear brand from TCNS stands for the fashion choices of the new age women at work as well as home. Over the years the brand has been the market leader in its space. And, associating with Disha Patani, who is a youth icon is a strategic decision to showcase the best attributes of the brand. With that thought, we have on-boarded Disha Patani as our face to strengthen the brand ethos”.

Commenting on being the first brand ambassador for Aurelia, Disha Patani said, “I am proud to be associated with Aurelia, a brand that is an icon for modern Indian woman. It connects with me even more as the brand gives a contemporary taste to traditional Indian-wear and adds a chic vibe to ethnic looks. I believe that fashion is not just being trendy, but it has to resonate ethnicity somewhere which builds connect with a person’s roots. The brand has an amazing range of well-crafted kurtas for various occasions, from college to work to festivities. It also offers palazzos, skirts, pants and churidars; team these with the beautiful kurtas and create the look of your choice. And, Yes, I already have a couple of them in my wardrobe but the one I’m wearing is an absolute favourite”.

Sharing the synergies on the brand and its first ambassador, Aarti Ahuja, Head-Marketing at TCNS said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to be associated with someone who is dynamic and passionate about what she does with grit. Disha is a natural fit for being our first brand ambassador with her achievements as a popular youth icon, rooted in Indian tradition. Being a perfect blend of modernity and Indian-ness, she brings in a great connect with the brand Aurelia.”

She further added “We look forward to living upto the expectations of today’s women with our upcoming MF campaign with Disha.”

Aurelia MF’18 collection will be in stores soon. The latest collection is diverse in heritage as well as modernity for everyday wear; it also offers beautiful options for the festive season. The collection has a lot of must have pieces this season ensuring a visit to Aurelia store this season.