Fifty Degree starts e-retailing in India

Fifty Degree, the flagship brand of V3 Exports, which recently entered the Indian T-Shirt market, has drawn up plans to expand its footprint across India.

On Monday, the brand announced that it would be e-retailing through leading e-commerce platforms: Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm. The brand had recently showcased their latest collection of stylish men’s T-shirts collection for Indian customers at 67th National Garment Fair Mumbai.

Fifty Degree specializes in men’s T-shirts in four categories – formals, basics, sports and casuals (T-shirts and Polos), giving a classic yet versatile staple that could take customers with street wear to leisurewear for home, to even the most high-powered boardroom meetings. The brand has an array of basic solid t-shirts that are crafted to help patrons go effortlessly from day to night without compromising on their style or quality.

“Based on the growth and with sure measured steps we are also planning to spread our product availability through a Kiosk Model and EBOs across the country, with focus on South and West India where the winter is shorter and summers longer. We are also in conversation with some large e-commerce platforms, Fifty Degree will also soon be available on a few additional platforms.” said Vinay Mehra, Founder and MD, Fifty Degree.

“Consumers’ wardrobe preferences across the world are undergoing a distinct shift. The Indian t-shirt market is also growing at a fast pace and is expected to be a 23K crore market by the end of the current fiscal. A 3-fold growth has been projected in next 10 years” added Mehra.

Crafted with quality and simplicity, Fifty Degree’s t-shirts are anti-pilling, shrinkage controlled, sweat absorbent, anti-static processed and have a smart and comfortable fit.