Valentine opens flagship store at fashion hub in Lower Parel, Mumbai

Valentine, one of India’s leading premium leisure wear brands, recently launched its flagship store in the fashion hub of Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The flagship store will be the largest store in the country opened by AIFL Retails Pvt. Ltd., (ARL) the wholly owned subsidiary of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd. (BSE: AIFL, NSE:AIFL). Spread across 2500 sq.ft., the spacious new Valentine store is designed to create a world class shopping experience with select fashions that meet the lifestyle needs of today’s woman at every stage of her life. ARL also announced the opening of their new store at Kharadi in Pune.

Harshad Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, AIFL said, “Lal Ded, the 14th Century Hindu Mystic had said that the core of the feminine lifecycle is renewal, with her soul like the moon, new and always new again! At Valentine, our design philosophy brings these emotions to life and empowers women with designs that energize their femininity. Today, Valentine is the only Indian premium leisure wear brand offering contemporary cuts as well as timeless designs in casual and relaxwear for each phase of a woman’s life. Customers at our flagship store will be able to select from the best of Valentine’s superior premium leisure from by our in-house design teams who transform the latest fashion trends into these eye-catching yet comfortable creations.”

From the playful child to the seductive young woman, from the mature mother to the perceptive older woman, Valentine’s range of premium leisure wear includes casual clothing and relax wear with lounge wear, sleep wear, airport wear, beach wear, sportswear, sweatshirts, hoodies, jumpsuits and more! There is also a special selection of honeymoon sets and bridal night wear. From charming to quirky, from pleasant to scintillating, the stylish range ‘made with love’ will add style, color and comfort to every life while keeping up with the latest international trends.

The 2,500 sq.ft. flagship store in Mumbai and the 615 sq.ft. store in Kharadi, Pune add another dimension to the large distribution network of Valentine spread over 10,000+ point of sales including presence in Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs), Shop in Shops (SISs), Large Format Stores (LFSs), Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) as also e-commerce platforms.

“The Valentine flagship store in Mumbai is part of our retail expansion plan and we will be following this up with more launches in the future. ARL will targeting select states in West and South of India for its retail brands ,” added Thakkar.