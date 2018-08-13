Guess to set up India unit to maintain direct control

Guess, Inc. boosts its expansion strategy with the incorporation of its subsidiary, Guess India, in Gurugram. This move enforces the company’s policy of maintaining firm direct control over brand development in key markets globally.

As the brand continues to grow across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Guess will set forth an aggressive retail expansion plan in India.

In addition to its retail expansion, Guess India will also build the wholesale channel through its e-commerce platform, extending its reach in a geographically vast and diverse country. Given the strength of the brand, its lifestyle offering and the company’s direct support of resources, Guess India is on a clear path to success.

The Los Angeles based company has been present in the Indian market since 2012 and has operated in the territory through a distributorship model.

“India has always been a country of strategic importance to the brand, and given the recent relaxation of FDI norms, this was a natural decision. It is a fundamental step for us to accelerate the strength of our brand with clear and strong control over presentation and product assortment that is consistent with our brand strategy,” says Victor Herrero, CEO of Guess, Inc.