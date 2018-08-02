Chique expands retail presence; enters Kolkata

Chique has opened its 10th store in Forum Mall, Kolkata. Spread over a 450 sq.ft., this store gives customers, one of a kind shopping experience with cozy ambiance and superior quality merchandise.

The custom designed contemporary interiors by top European designers add to this shopping extravaganza.

Chique kick-started it’s much talked about Autumn Winter collection 2018 with this store. The collection is like a dream which consists of elegant handwork and natural fabrics. Chique considers their use of natural fabrics in the collection to be a step towards sustainable fashion.

This collection is a treat for the environmentally conscious people who also like to stay on point with their fashion choices. The store has a well-rounded collection of various categories of women’s wear, which include work wear, casual wear, evening wear and wardrobe for special occasions.

The indo-western brand started as a modest women’s wear clothing line rooted in a global aesthetic and has now expanded to sell across as a profitable retail brand in Mumbai, Delhi, Udaipur, Gurgaon and now Kolkata.