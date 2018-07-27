Inorbit’s Pink Power 2018 culminates with the empowerment of 10 women entrepreneurs

Inorbit Malls recently concluded their unique Pink Power movement – an initiative towards the empowerment of women entrepreneurs in India.

Inorbit has worked towards converting the dreams of 10 women enterpreneurs into success stories, supporting them in their business ventures.

The fourth season of Pink Power 2018 witnessed youth icon Malishka Mendonsa felicitating the ten winners at Inorbit Mall, Malad in July.

The winners – chosen from cities like Mumbai (Malad & Vashi), Bangalore, Hyderabad and Vadodara – have received free retail space in Inorbit Malls for a period of nine months.

This season of Pink Power received close to 538 entries with business set-ups across various verticals like Food, Skin & Beauty, Home décor, handicraft, and much more. Pink Power 2018 saw emergence of the following winners:

MUMBAI (MALAD):

Vamaxi Mody, Founder of Nutricion, which offers a healthy range of home-grown power foods.

Jyoti Chhetri, Founder of Wag & Love, inspired by dogs and their love for us, the brand is dedicated to offer a new-age, natural & grain free dog food.

NAVI MUMBAI (VASHI):

Krishna Tamalia Vora, Founder of Mom’s Therapy, which offers products infused with natural herbs and is inspired by the ancient Ayurveda proprietary methods.

Sujata Hanchate, Founder of Shommy Snow Ice, a unique mix ice-cream made of snow ice that is grated to a fine texture giving it a fluffy, ribbon like texture with unique delectable taste.

Vritti Vaswani of El Postre, which offers freshly baked cakes and many other desserts.

BANGALORE:

Kinnery Garg, Founder of Arome Herbals, which brings pure herbal and natural products to its consumers.

HYDERABAD:

Sai Deepika, Founder of Sippy Monks, which offers a unique spread of milkshakes and mocktails with a blend of tender coconut milk and tasty flavours.

Shipra Nayyar, Founder of Ozel Bir Say, which offers handmade potli bags, clutches, bridesmaid hampers, wedding giveaways and jewellery.

VADODARA:

Suvarna Solanki, Founder of Salad Republic, whose product offerings includes Salads, juices and shakes.

Devashree Rawal, Founder of Humble Bee, which offers handcrafted natural bathing essentials that are paraben and chemical free.

In addition to the retail space, Inorbit will mentor the winners with the support of TRRAIN (Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India) for understanding the operations in a retail format and grow their business.

The Central Bank of India too has associated with Pink Power to offer soft loan assistance to the winning entrepreneurs.

Speaking about the initiative, Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Inorbit Malls Pvt Ltd, said, “We have got the best 10 out of so many entries that we received this year. Wishing the winners great success and a grand welcome in the Inorbit family.”