Fashion brand Fifty Degree shifts strategy from online only, to open touchpoints in malls

Fifty Degree, a fresh brand in the fashion market from the house of V3 Exports, with a collection of stylish men’s shirts made with super combed cotton yarn is all set to expand its wings in the domestic market.

V3 Exports has accumulated quite the reputation over the years by being an export favorite in Gulf and European countries.

Currently present online through e-retail channels like Amazon and Flipkart & Paytm, the brand is now planning to make inroads into physical retail too.

Vinay Mehra, Founder & MD Fifty Degree says, “We are now planning to launch our kiosks at leading malls this financial year. The movement on this will start from October 2018.”

Fifty Degree specializes in men’s T-shirts in four categories – formals, basics, sports and casuals (T-shirts and Polo), giving a classic yet versatile staple that could take customers with street wear to leisurewear for home, to even the most high-powered boardroom meetings.

Sharing product expansion plans, Mehra says, “We have kept up with latest trends and are all set to launch innovations. One of these is using premium yarns which are anti-piling and anti shrinkage. We are also using a superior fastness dye – a technical process used to enhance the look and comfort of the T-shirt.”

Fifty Degree’s actor-cum-celebrity brand ambassador, Gaurav Chopra, recently launched its latest collection. At the unveiling, Chopra said, “Fifty Degree T-Shirts reflect the pulse of the current generation which looks at clothing as more than a reflection of their attitude and status. Fifty Degree encapsulates that vibe in each thread. It reflects the persona of the fashion forward man who is urbane, outgoing, and dynamic, while wanting to live life to the fullest.”

Chopra, who is also an alumni of NIFT, spoke about the brand’s vision saying, “We are very aware about sustainability issues and when I started talking to the brand, my clear thought was to make it sustainable even at the packaging level too wherein it can be reused by the customer which also can be a good brand endorsement for a brand which support sustainability.”