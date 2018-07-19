Canon India expands retail footprint in Mumbai with Gen-Z version Canon Image Square 3.0

Canon India, one of the leading organizations in imaging space, further expanded its retail outreach with the inauguration of its 254th Canon Image Square in the country.

Canon takes pride in being a complete 360 degree imaging solutions provider, with its input to output product expertise. Canon Image Square (CIS) are experiential stores where customers can have complete hands on experience of the products before they buy a product. These stores provide comprehensive range of photography and home printing solutions along with a range of Inkjet/Laser printers and cartridges.

Canon India had introduced the Gen-Z version of these retail stores– Canon Image Square 3.0, earlier this year in India. The retail model marks a significant milestone in Canon’s India journey, and its transition from an experiential model to an ‘experiential imaging destination’.

Speaking at the launch, Eddie Udagawa, Vice President, Consumer Imaging & Information Centre, Canon India said, “Further expanding our regional outreach in the country, we are delighted to announce the launch of our Gen Z version of Canon Image Square store in Mumbai. With Mumbai being a hub for photography and film enthusiasts, we aim to further nurture the imaging culture prevalent in the city. Our CIS stores are experiential imaging destinations dedicated to provide an engaging, interactive and informative experience; a testament to our commitment to bring forth innovation and customer delight.”

He further addedc, “With the launch today, we now have 14 CIS stores in Mumbai and 31 stores in Maharashtra. Having established our presence with 254 stores currently in 122 cities, our endeavor is to further amplify our retail footprint across the country.”

CIS stores provide complete range of cameras, right from professional to entry level DSLR’s and attractive Mirrorless cameras and compact cameras in PowerShot and IXUS range. It also provides photography accessories such as tripods, camera bags, memory card, chargers and more. Among other highlights, CIS stores provide photo printing solutions and easy finance facilities such as EMI through various credit cards and paper finance through Bajaj Finance. The staffs at the store are professionally trained and are efficient in assisting customers in selecting products in accordance to their specifications and requirement. CIS stores provide regular training workshops for DSLR camera buyers.

Various innovative sales and marketing tools like live demo of the products, touch and feel experience, trainings and workshops has helped Canon’s customers to make informed purchases and strengthen our relationship across India.