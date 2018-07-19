Select CITYWALK adds Japanese luxury brand Onitsuka Tiger to its brand portfolio

Introducing the Japanese luxury footwear brand, Onitsuka Tiger, Select CITYWALK, the most popular shopping Centre in Delhi NCR, becomes gateway to the brand’s first store in Delhi-NCR. The launch will take place on Friday, July 20, 2018 in the presence of Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff.

The Onitsuka Tiger launch will further strengthen Select CITYWALK’s positioning as the epicenter to more than 80 admired premium international brands in India.

Foraying into Delhi-NCR with Select CITYWALK, this will be Onitsuka Tiger’s third store in India with its existing stores in Mumbai and Chandigarh. A one-stop destination for all kinds of premium international brands including Gap, Muji, Chanel, Zara, H&M and many others, Select CITYWALK has always been the favourite destination for several global brands making inroads into the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select CITYWALK said, “Select CITYWALK has always been at the forefront of retail experience keeping pace with the changing priorities in the retail landscape. Being a home to premium international brands, the mall has always been successful in providing the best of the shopping experiences to its customers. With Onitsuka Tiger launch, Select CITYWALK brings the deep-rooted heritage and craftsmanship of Japan mixed with modern flair, for the people of Delhi.”

Over the last ten years, Select CITYWALK has been leading the retail revolution in India by offering a vibrant, upscale and aesthetic experience to shoppers. The mall has set new benchmarks in overall shopping experience and customer satisfaction.