Oprah Winfrey makes equity investment in True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen, the award-winning restaurant brand that has pioneered health-driven dining, announced that Oprah Winfrey has made an equity investment in the company and will extend her strategic insight to support the brand’s national expansion. In addition, Winfrey joins the restaurant brand’s board of directors and will collaborate and consult with True Food Kitchen’s leadership team to advance the company’s business and marketing objectives.

Founded in 2008, True Food Kitchen has received national recognition as a culinary leader, with a health-driven menu of seasonal dishes and natural beverages guided by the principles of founder Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory food pyramid. Today, True Food Kitchen operates 23 restaurants in 10 states, with plans to double its store count in the next three years. Key focus areas include new markets on the east coast in New York, New Jersey and North Carolina, in addition to expanding its existing presence throughout Florida, Maryland and more. Still to come in 2018 will be the addition of two new locations in Nashville, Tennessee and Jacksonville, Florida. The restaurant brand currently has 3,000 employees nationwide.

Winfrey was first introduced to True Food Kitchen by friend and health expert Bob Greene, who shares True Food Kitchen’s belief that food should make you feel better, not worse. In addition to being inspired by the restaurant’s healthful food, Winfrey was struck by the brand’s commitment to its mission of bringing people together to eat better, feel better and celebrate a passion for better living.

“I love bringing people together over a good meal,” Winfrey said. “When I first dined at True Food Kitchen, I was so impressed with the team’s passion for healthy eating and, of course, the delicious food, that I knew I wanted to be part of the company’s future.”

“When Winfrey and I first sat down to discuss her potential investment, I was impressed by her genuine passion for the intention behind True Food,” said Christine Barone, Chief Executive Officer, True Food Kitchen. “My hope is that her passion and investment will continue to develop our growing brand to allow even more guests to experience a better way of eating.”

True Food Kitchen believes that delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand in hand without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. Its healthful, flavor-forward menu rotates regularly to showcase the freshest, in-season produce and nutrient-dense ingredients. From thoughtfully crafted cocktails, such as the Citrus Skinny Margarita, made with fresh-pressed citrus and organic tequila, to signature dishes such as Edamame Dumplings, Ancient Grains with miso-glazed sweet potatoes and Dr. Weil’s original Organic Tuscan Kale Salad, True Food Kitchen’s menu celebrates variety and caters to every food preference with an assortment of delicious vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.