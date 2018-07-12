Jacqueline Fernandez comes up with active wear label Just F

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has come up with active wear brand Just F that she co-owns with Mojostar. It will be exclusively available on Amazon Fashion.

Just F will be available on Amazon Fashion for pre-booking on July 16 on the occasion of Prime Day with an official launch on July 17, said a statement.

Prime Day is an exclusive 36-hour celebration that provides Prime members on Amazon.in access to exclusive launches and deals starting from July 16 noon till July 17 midnight.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is also the co-creator of the brand, said: “I am super excited to bring Just F to the doorsteps of women from all across the country with Amazon Fashion! The timing couldn’t have been better as everyone is looking forward to the second edition of Prime Day. The core idea behind Just F is to highlight that fitness can be fun, fashionable, and unabashedly feminine.”

Just F is a women-focused active wear brand, designed and created with the modern Indian woman in mind. It offers over 100 styles curated and handpicked by Jacqueline that includes sports bras, tops, shorts and skirts, tights and tracks, dresses, sweatshirts and jackets.

Commenting on the launch, Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head – Amazon Fashion said: “We are delighted to launch the much awaited Just F by Jacqueline Fernandez exclusively on Amazon Fashion for our Prime members across the country. The new customers shopping on Amazon Fashion are definitely in for an extravaganza with Jacqueline’s signature brand coming to their doorsteps with free Prime enabled next day delivery.”