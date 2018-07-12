Cover Story to launch second flagship store at Mall of India, Noida

Cover Story, a fast fashion brand for women by Future Style Lab, is set to launch its flagship store on July 20, 2018 at Mall Of India, Noida. The store will be spread across 1,420 sq.ft. of area, at a prominent ground floor location amidst the most fashionable brands around.

The sprawling area is an apt location for Cover Story with its state-of-the-art workspaces, retail havens, entertainment zone, F&B options and signature hospitality services. With the latest in fashion trends available here at Mall Of India, Noida is every fashionista’s ultimate shopping destination.

The new store’s stock will have the latest Spring-Summer ‘18 and Autumn-Winter’18 collection.The collection, designed at the creative headquarters in London, consists of women’s apparel, accessories and shoes. The collection is inspired by the story of two BFFs, who are bold, adventurous and ready to rock the world. Luxurious and contemporary designs make the collection versatile enough to be worn on different occasions, during the day or night, by the modern woman. The collection draws inspiration from nine unique storylines, each designed with a catwalk trend keeping form, fabric and fit in mind.

In the past one year, Cover Story has opened many stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Surat, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Kochi, Chennai etc. Apart from these stores, Cover Story has nation-wide presence in different shop-in-shop formats including Central, Kapsons, Iconic and Sohum.

Additionally, the brand has its own online store to help cater its customer from anywhere, by simply visiting the website – www.coverstory.co.in Cover Story is retailed through online marketplaces including Myntra, Jabong , Amazon.in and Koovs.