Biryani By Kilo raises US $1 million in pre Series A round

Premium biryani chain Biryani by Kilo said it has raised US $1 million in pre Series A round of funding from a group of investors led by CX Partners Founder Chairman Ajay Relan.

“We have been in the industry for the past three years and are operationally profitable,” Biryani by Kilo Founder Vishal Jindal said.

The company is looking to use the capital to scale operations and stores across India.

The company also said in a statement, “BBK would be raising Series-A round early 2019 to take BBK pan India, and become Rs 100 crore+ in the next two years, with healthy profits. With robust partnerships, in the next five to seven years, BBK is targeting to be the leading premium Biryani and Kebab Food Services Company globally, and to clock a revenue of more than Rs 500 crore.”

The company currently has a total of 11 outlets in India with ten stores in Delhi/NCR and 1 outlet in Mumbai, Biryani by Kilo (BBK) said.

BBK was founded by Kaushik Roy in May 2015. Vishal Jindal joined as a co-founder the following year.