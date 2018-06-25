Monster Energy enters into strategic partnership with Coca-Cola India

As part of a strategic partnership with Coca-Cola India, Monster Energy will soon be releasing its popular energy drinks all across the country. The product launch hopes to energize India’s active, young, social and fast-growing population, and debuting Monster Energy through its partnership with Coca-Cola will help enable this.

According to The New York Times, about 1 million Indian citizens turn 18 each month, the milestone age where children become adults and venture off into the world to chase their dreams. Monster Energy is aiming to be the fuel for these young Indians as they reach for their goals, whatever they may be.

Monster Energy will be the fuel for young Indians chasing big dreams around the clock starting now.

The United Nations’ World Population Prospects 2017 revision report states that India will overtake China as the most populous nation. India’s population is young by most of the world’s standard, with the median age at 27.

With a young population, and many ambitious and enthusiastic young professionals finding their place in the world, Monster Energy is proud to offer a product with great taste and one that can give them the energy boost to help them in their journey.