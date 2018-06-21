Phygital Innovation: How premium lifestyle brand shazé is enhancing customer experience

Premium lifestyle brand shazé, known for offering élite creations to its customers, opened its largest store in May 2018, in Worldmark, Aerocity.

Talking about the store, Samrat Zaveri, Owner and Managing Director, shazé, says, “The shazé store at Delhi is spread across a sprawling 2,400 sq. ft. of area – our largest store yet. It offers a range of premium lifestyle products and is equipped with the latest technology lending customers a shopping experience like never before. The luxurious copper finished interiors and glass exteriors of the store offer not only a luxe accent but also provide a befitting space for the finely crafted home décor pieces to statement – making lifestyle accessories and leaving customers spoilt for choices.”

The brand offers everything from home décor to baby products to fashion accessories, making it an absolute favourite amongst the sartorially aware.

Going Phygital

The first thing that attracts anyone to the store is the window display. The Delhi store window display has been created keeping in mind the flora and fauna SS ‘18 theme. On one window a giant humming bird is placed with its beak up – an exclusive shazé product – protected by a bell jar. On the other window, various smaller birds are placed fluttering around the shazé products, again displayed in bell jars.

According to Zaveri, “We have also incorporated a digital screen on one of the windows that plays our brand videos. This gives a glimpse into the world of shazé, to anyone who is walking by. They’re a great way to hold the attention of passersby.”

He further adds, “To enhance customer experience inside the store we have used technology by way of interactive product display. Our watch and perfume range is showcased using this technology. Whenever a product is picked up, a video plays showing the features of the product. Once the video ends, customers can tab on various prompt buttons to get more information.”

The store has a huge center table which is used to create drama during product launches. From having installation to extravagant displays, this table acts as the central focus of the store.

The store also has a lounge area for people to relax while browsing through the collection. A cozy copper corner created especially for customers to unwind and engage in conversation.

The Interiors

The space and ambience of the store has been designed keeping in mind the vibe of the brand and the lifestyle of the customers. The expansive space with copper accents coupled with a warm mood, along with having courteous staff ensures optimum customer contentment. With interactive screens that give out detailed information about the design and product aesthetics, the store spells out contemporary elegance owing to its modern and minimalistic flamboyance. Moreover, the store is thought out in a manner that it gives you a holistic shopping experience. The space created in the store showcases luxury and airiness.

Each product is treated as a piece of art, and the lighting through the store reflects this. Mellow, mood lighting sets the tone and offers a relaxed ambience for customers to shop.

“The use of copper colour in this store makes it look more premium and luxurious. The fixtures and fittings are more digital and interactive,” explains Zaveri. The store has an art gallery-esque feel to it, each category has been represented in a different space.

Going Forward

Going ahead, shazé plans to create all stores as experience stores. The brand aims to provide superlative experience to the customers when they choose to shop from shazé.

“To stay relevant to our clientele we are definitely looking at introducing the latest technology and offer comfortable and welcoming environment,” concludes Zaveri.