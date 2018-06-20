Arvind looking to take B2C segment to Rs 1,500 cr

Textiles major Arvind Ltd is looking to take its B2C (business to consumer) segment which includes fabrics and ready-to-wear garments to Rs 1,500 crore in the next five years from the current Rs 700 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

“Under B2C, only men’s wear business stands now at Rs 400 crore and we are looking at this to grow to Rs 1,000 crore in five years. If you include the women’s wear, the overall segment stands at Rs 700 crore and is expected to be Rs 1,500 crore,” Susheel Kaul, CEO, Lifestyle Fabrics – Knits and Wovens, said here.

The company’s overall textiles business currently stands at Rs 6,000 crore. Of this, the knits and woven segment contributes some Rs 3,000 crore, he said on the sidelines of the launch of a festive collection.

The company currently has presence in 10,000 retail touchpoints across India and has 200 exclusive stores.

Rather than supplying fabrics, the company is focusing on “verticalisation” and would get into more manufacturing garments, Kaul said.

“Today, 10 percent of fabrics that we produce are being converted into garments by ourselves. Over the next five years, we are looking at increasing this by 40-50 percent,” he said.

Arvind, which sells about 300 million metres of fabrics and over 30 million pieces of ready to wear apparel, is also expecting its textiles business to grow to Rs 10,000 crore and will be investing Rs 1,500 crore over the next three years, he added.