Toonmart expands retail footprint; opens store in Ahmedabad, Indore and Sitapur (U.P)

April saw the launch of Toonmarts’ flagship store in Mumbai and now within two months the brand has already followed up with three new stores in Indore, Ahmedabad and Sitapur (U.P).

The brand will also soon be launching in Jaipur by June and adding another store in Mumbai at the Phoenix Market City Kurla mall. The new stores are franchisee based and the brand is looking to aggressively expand further.

On the opening of the new stores of Toonmart, Yatish Jain, CEO & Co-Founder says, “We are following a very aggressive expansion approach and are very focused on building a robust line up of stores in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities through owned and the franchise model. Infact come June we will also be launching our fifth store in Jaipur the work for which is already underway and another store in Mumbai at Phoenix Market City in the next two months. We believe that Toonmart will completely change the way character based merchandise is retailed and our growth story is a testament that our partners and consumers also believe in our concept.”

At Toonmart character based merchandise is at the heart of the idea and our revolutionary merchandise-retail concept, is distinguished by its unique, open-sell environment with an ever-increasing assortment of products featuring all the favourite toon characters including toys, stationery, back to school products (apparels, accessories, home décor, footwear) and much more. Be it Chhotabheem or Captain America; Hulk or MotuPatlu, Frozen or Disney Cars (Barbie, Doraemon, Minions, Batman, Tom and Jerry; Toonmart is the answer for every character based product!

The burgeoning merchandising market in India is gathering great momentum and foresees huge growth for the sector. However there is considerable inconsistencies in availability, display and pricing of products especially character based merchandise. Keeping this in mind we at Toonmart are taking a leadership stance and creating a retail platform by integrating all the available merchandise under one roof. Let your homes be filled with products resonating with characters that are ranging from every child’s best-friend Chhota Bheem to Superman to Batman.

Every Toonmart store will offer a wide range of products based on characters including toys, back to school products, accessories, clothing and more. Toonmart will operate through retail and franchise model. The price range is equally comfortable – to suit every preference and interest. Toonmart houses the latest trends and most inspiring new character merchandise.

Toonmart is owned by the parent company Sticker Bazaar and is headed by Vinod M Jain, Founder & Managing Director Toonmart and Yatish D Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Toonmart. The parent company Sticker Bazaar, manufacturing leader in the sticker, stationery and label industry was incepted in 2006. Catering to the boundless demand of merchandise, Toonmart launched with a grand opening in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.