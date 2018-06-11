Shoppers Stop appoints Rajiv Suri as MD, CEO

Retail major Shoppers Stop said it has appointed Rajiv Suri as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

The company, which announced resignation of its MD and long-term associate Govind Shrikhande from the company, said Suri has been elevated from his current role as the CEO to the MD & CEO of the company to lead the next phase of expansion.

Shrikhande was with the department store chain since 2001. Suri was appointed as the CEO of the company in January this year. Chandru Raheja, Promoter and Chairman also announced his retirement from the current position with BS Nagesh taking his role.

“The Board is confident that Rajiv’s rich experience in the retail sector will help us to steer the business growth while enhancing experience for our customers and adding value to all our stakeholders,” said B S Nagesh, who was also elevated from his current role as Non-Executive Vice Chairman to the Non-Executive Chairman of the company with immediate effect.