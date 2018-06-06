Carnival Cinemas strategically ties up with E-Square Cinemas; to lead Maharashtra region with 47 properties

One of India’s leading and fastest growing national multiplex chain, Carnival Cinemas led by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi has executed a strategic tie up with E-Square Cinemas.

In a bid to provide the best-in-cinema experience coupled with state-of-the-art technology, Carnival Cinemas will acquire 37 operational screens of E-Square Cinemas chain in June 2018. Previously Carnival had 106 screens in 35 properties in Maharashtra. E-Square Cinemas operates in Maharashtra: Pune, Pimpri, Aurangabad, Beed, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Latur, Parbhani, Yavatmal, Nanded under – owned, leased and franchised models.

Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Chairman and Founder, Carnival Group said, “Carnival Cinemas will be strengthening its presence in Maharashtra with these added locations. Now Carnival will have the maximum number of properties i.e. 47 in Maharashtra with 143 screens with this deal and 4 more screens shall be opened in Pune at Spine Mall by the end of this month. For Maharashtra we have some aggressive expansion plans in pipeline. We have recently opened new properties in Beed, Baramati and completely renovated and upgraded the properties in Mumbai, Nashik, Pune and outside Maharashtra also. Carnival now has a larger audience and a bigger stage to adopt new technologies and initiatives including plush power-recliner seats, enhanced food and beverage choices and premium large format screens.”

Hemant Panchamia, Managing Director, E-Square said “Carnival Cinemas is a fast growing multiplex chain, with a well-established presence pan India. We found a perfect synergy by associating with Carnival Group and look forward to closely working with them for further expansion of their multiplex business.”