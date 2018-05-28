India’s e-commerce retail logistics industry to grow 36 pc in 5 years

The Indian e-commerce retail logistics industry would grow 36 percent in the next five years, a report said here on Friday.

“The e-commerce retail logistics market is valued at US $35 billion in 2018, and is projected to witness a growth of 36 percent in the coming five years,” said a joint report by KPMG and CII.

The sector is serviced by traditional logistics service providers, e-commerce retail focused logistics service providers and captive logistics arms.

“It is largely a captive market (49 percent share), however, a sizeable share is still dominated by new age players catering especially to e-commerce retail,” the report said.

The study further revealed that return shipments constitute 18-20 percent of total shipments in the e-commerce indutry.

“However, with stricter return policies and improvement in processes, returns are expected to reduce to 10-12 percent by 2020.”