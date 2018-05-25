Urban Ladder opens its first store in Gurugram

Urban Ladder, furniture and home decor brand, has opened doors to its first store in Gurugram. The store, located in the popular Mega Mall of Gurugram, replicates Urban Ladder’s award-winning store design, spread across 4,000 sq.ft. of retail space.

This is the fifth installment of the furniture brand’s offline offering, with its earlier stores located in its hometown of Bengaluru. Additionally, the brand has also timed its bi-annual ‘Full House Sale’ with the launch of its first store in NCR.

“Our Omnichannel strategy is to build an exceptional customer experience across India through our stores and urbanladder.com. While our online presence grows stronger each day, we have been strategic in perfecting each offline format before establishing another. The Gurugram store is a confluence of our seasoned understanding of our customers and the promise of great design and service. The store will surface both the benefits of touch and feel and the experience of an infinite catalogue through technology integration. We are excited to bring this much loved and awaited offering to our Delhi and NCR customers,” says Ashish Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, Urban Ladder.

Since first launching the offline offering in July 2017, Urban Ladder has greatly improved its business economics and accelerated its growth. The Omnichannel strategy has increased the average order value (AOV) by 24 percent along with lowering its customer acquisition costs (CAC) by 43 percent. The brand has also optimized other channels on its path to profitability and Omnichannel expansion.

Imbibing the retail learnings and customer feedback from its existing storefronts, Urban Ladder’s scientific approach aims to personalize the customer experience right down to the pin code of the catchment. For customers, the in-store experience becomes far more relevant and drives better conversion.

In addition to using data effectively, the seamless integration of technology, through QR codes, VR and AR, provides customers with an infinite catalogue experience even within the limiting format of offline retail. This marriage of offline and online has allowed the brand to find the right answer for every kind of customer.

The Gurugram store will be the first of three planned stores in NCR, kicking off the next phase of Urban Ladder’s offline expansion. The store VM and layout is designed by the award-winning in-house team that bagged the VMRD Gold award for the Store Design of Urban Ladder’s flagship store in Domlur, Bengaluru.

Currently, Urban Ladder has three large format stores and one sofa lounge in Bengaluru, and plans to go deeper into the city to increase its market share. Armed with the single-brand retail license, the company is building a world-class furniture retail brand and powering its offering with design-led products. Through a clear design differentiation and an exceptional customer experience, Urban Ladder is closer than ever to its vision of making a million Indian homes beautiful.