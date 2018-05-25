Jacqueline Fernandez to endorse Casio wrist watches

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been announced as the brand ambassador for Casio’s womens range of wrist watches – Sheen, Baby-G and Enticer.

The partnership is a combination of the brand’s ideology with Jacqueline’s fashion and fitness forward attitude.

“I have always admired and connected with Casio’s modern, efficient and extraordinary designs across its wide collection of women’s watches. I am thrilled to be a part of its journey in India, a brand that has such a rich legacy of designing iconic timepieces,” Jacqueline said in a statement.

Kulbhushan Seth, Vice-President, Casio India, said: “Jacqueline is a fashion maven recognised for her distinct and vibrant choices. Her natural inclination towards lifestyle and fitness works as a perfect alignment with our extensive selection of women’s watches.

“We have multiple ladies brands in our portfolio like Sheen, Baby-G and Enticer. While we were looking at brand association, we realised that Jacqueline fits pretty well to communicate the philosophy of all our brands.”