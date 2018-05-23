Zara opens flagship concept store at Westfield Stratford

Spanish fast fashion, clothing and accessories retailer Zara – the main brand of the Inditex Group – has opened a new flagship concept store in London’s Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.

The store follows Zara’s pop-up store, which was also located at Westfield Stratford shopping centre, designed primarily for ordering and collecting of online orders.

The 4,500 square metre shop is the fashion retailer’s first store to feature a dedicated area for the purchase and collection of online orders, in addition to the usual sections for women, men and children.

A new section of the store offers two automated online order collection points, which are serviced by a concealed, tech-driven location that is able to handle 2,400 orders simultaneously, thereby enabling shoppers the opportunity to collect purchases made via Zara’s e-commerce platform in store.

The store has a two-storey façade without shop windows on the first floor, providing a transparent view of the store’s interior architectural features and collections. The store also boasts smart systems that reduce emissions and save energy, in keeping with Inditex’s eco-efficient store programme.

The store features interactive mirrors equipped with RFID to detect the garment a customer is holding, enabling customers to see what a complete outfit will look in the mirror. There is a self-checkout area with a system that automatically identifies garments being purchased.

Customers can confirm their items on a screen at self-checkout before paying. And they can choose to pay using their mobile phones via the Zara app or the Inditex Group app, InWallet.

Earlier this year, the retailer had launched an augmented reality experience at 120 flagship stores around the world for a fortnight – a bid to incorporate innovative in-store technology.