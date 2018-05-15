Home Big Grid Uber Eats sees 50 percent growth in India

Uber Eats sees 50 percent growth in India

Uber on Monday announced that its food delivery app , launched in May last year, is experiencing a nearly 50 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth in its first year of operations in India.

Uber Eats is focused on expanding its footprint to additional Tier 2 markets in the coming month

It has more than doubled in terms of the number of orders in the last three months, the company said in a statement.

“Uber Eats has gained great momentum in India and is one of its fastest growing markets in the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to accelerating this growth further on and India has huge opportunities to offer,” said , Head of Uber Eats, India.

Uber Eats is focused on expanding its footprint to additional Tier 2 markets in the coming month, the statement added.

It has grown its presence in India by expanding to 13 cities and adding more than 40 restaurants daily onto its platform.

