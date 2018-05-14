Product Innovation: Arvind Limited signs exclusive collaboration agreement with Directa Plus

Directa Plus, a leading producer and supplier of graphene-based products for use in consumer and industrial markets, has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Arvind Limited, India’s leading textile-to-retail-and-brands conglomerate, to infuse the high-performance benefits of Directa Plus’ G+ graphene-based products into their denim fabrics.

Directa’s graphene-based products can be used in a variety of ways to alter or enhance the properties of conventional denim fabrics, and to produce ‘smart’ clothing for different purposes and environments. By incorporating G+ products within fabrics and textiles, end-users benefit from the thermal and electrical conductivity and bacteriostatic properties of G+, such as thermal regulation, heat dissipation, energy harvesting, data transmission and no odour effect.

The pioneer of the denim revolution in India, Arvind Limited’s business is built on the pillars of design, innovation, sustainability, and customer centricity. Over the years, the company has evolved into an IP-led design house with several patented technologies and products to its name. The collaboration with Directa will further enhance its capabilities in innovation and research and accelerate its transformation into a technology-driven company.

Each year Arvind Denim produces over 100 million meters of fabrics and 6 million pairs of jeans. It is amongst a few organisations worldwide with a portfolio of brands that are distinctive and relevant across diverse consumers including Cherokee, Excalibur, Flying Machine, Gant, Levi’s, Nautica, Pier Cardin Paris, Tommy Hilfiger and Wrangler.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aamir Akhtar, CEO – Denims, Arvind Ltd., said, “Technology plays a vital yet invisible hand in determining the performance, fashion quotient, and functionality of the denims we develop. The use of graphene in denims is absolutely new and will yield some of the smartest, most widely used fabrics in the years ahead. We are excited about the opportunities it presents, and we want our key customers to be amongst the first to experience and enjoy the advanced, new-age clothing we will create with Directa Plus.”

Giulio Cesareo, CEO of Directa Plus added, “We are delighted to have signed this significant collaboration with Arvind as they have the same ethos and passion about sustainable innovation that is able to bring positive change to the world. The incorporation of our Graphene Plus will further differentiate Arvind’s denims by providing unique features and performance enhancements. Consumers can enjoy these advantages safe in the knowledge that our products are hypoallergenic, non-toxic and sustainably produced. We look forward to working with Arvind to develop technically-advanced denims and further innovations leveraging our Graphene Plus.”

With product categories like BLUE NATIVES™, NEOBUBBLE™, BOOMERANG™, Arvind Limited is renowned for using innovative technologies to deliver better products for its customers. The use of these sophisticated technologies under the guidance of world-renowned designers has enabled Arvind to transform itself from a textile company to an end-to-end partner across some of the leading businesses across the world.