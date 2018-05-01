V-Mart signs Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar as brand ambassadors

V-Mart Retail Ltd is set to roll out its campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar as their brand ambassadors. Ayushmann & Bhumi‘s sheer hard work and talent, their stories and a strong connect with the aspirational and young middle-class families makes them perfect fit for the brand. The campaign has been designed by Dentsu Impact, the creative agency from Dentsu Aegis Network.

“V-Mart Retail Ltd. is one of the fastest growing value retailers in India and I am delighted to be associated with them as their brand ambassador. The value-retailer is taking fashion to the hinterland of the country, where the actual India resides and offering the best of styles & trends for all age groups under one roof. I love the Men’s wear collection at V-Mart; it offers a great mix of trends & value-pricing, making it a great destination for affordable fashion shopping,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

Bhumi Pednekar commenting on this association said, “I was astound to see the vast range offered at V-Mart stores and the sheer reach of the brand in the tier-2 ,3 & 4 towns in India. It is really exciting to be associated with a brand which is providing latest fashion trends to the young and aspirational middle class residing away from the metros at unbelievable prices.”

The campaign exemplifies V-Mart’s attempt to break away from the clutter and firmly establish its market-leadership amongst its target segment. The campaign is also first major branding exercise to create brand differentiation and recall amongst the consumers.

Commenting on the association with the Super-hit couple, Snehal Shah, Sr. V.P- Marketing & Operations, V-Mart Retail Ltd. said – “We are super-excited to associate with young talents like Ayushmann & Bhumi. We are a brand that believes in hard work, understands the requirements & dreams of the country that resides outside the reach of metros. It is these beliefs and values which make both Ayushmann & Bhumi a great fit to represent us as our brand-ambassador. Making their way into the tinsel town through sheer hard work and talent, their stories are what connects and resembles with V-Mart’s DNA and that of the millions enduring through daily struggle and yet daring to dream big.”

Opting to go for a brand ambassador was a well-thought put, strategic decision aimed at fueling the next leg of growth for the home-grown retailer. Ayushmann & Bhumi, command a strong connect with the aspirational and young middle class families, hence standing out as a preferred choice to be the Face of the brand. Also, they share a great chemistry together, already having given 2 Super-hits.

Talking about the campaign conception, Soumitra Karnik, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Impact, said, “It was an extremely exciting project for the entire team at Dentsu Impact. This happens to be a crucial phase for VMart in it envisioned journey of being the ‘most preferred destination for affordable fashion’. All the ingredients of success were well laid out in front of us – a fantastic client, the fabulous pair of Ayushmann and Bhumi, a highly entertaining script built around the brand’s vision, extremely talented director in Shlok Sharma and a super refreshing music by Rahul Pais. And of course, the highly driven team of Dentsu Impact and C-Lab”.

V-Mart Retail Ltd, which commenced operations in 2003, has grown to become one of the most preferred destinations for all fashion & lifestyle needs of its target consumers residing in these tier-2 & tier-3 cities. With a presence across 14 states with 175 stores cross 148 cities, V-Mart caters to approximately 4 crore customers every year. The brand also has 75 Lakh customers registered in its loyalty program which is a testament to the strong brand appeal amongst the consumers.

According to a data compiled by Bloomberg, V-Mart, which has recently been conferred as the ‘World’s best performing department stores chain this year’, is one of the leading value-retailers of the country and caters to the aspirational middle class residing in Tier-2, 3 & 4 cities across in India.

With an average store size of 8,000-10,000 sq. ft., V-Mart offers a choicest assortment of latest fashion trends for all age groups, sourced from renowned manufacturers around the country and even abroad.