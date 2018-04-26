Travel Food Services’ introduces vending men at Mumbai Airport

Travel Food Services (TFS), India’s leading travel food and retail company, recently launched a new concept, ‘Vending Man’, at Terminal 1B and 1C of the domestic airport, Mumbai. Reasonably priced, these vending men will offer a range of ready to eat and drink options with instant billing at the gate.

Inspired by another successful concept by TFS – food@gate, Vending Man has been conceptualised to cater to last minute requirements with its neatly packaged ‘Grab and Go’ options. These vending men are a boon, especially to last minute arrivals and passengers on a busy schedule, who do not have the time to spend at the various outlets. By offering quick and easy access to hot and fresh food, the move promotes the ‘grab and go’ concept for passengers on a busy schedule.

A typical Vending Man would carry a mobile tray with a limited range of best-selling products, and will keep moving at the gates. The tray will be equipped with a Tab and a Bluetooth printer for instant billing and invoicing. The inaugural menu consists of summer cooler drinks and will soon add munchies and quick bites as well.

Gaurav Dewan, COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services, said, “We, at Travel Food Services, are committed to constantly elevating the travel FnB experience in India, and Vending Man is an extension of the same. Considering the volume of travellers and the rush at terminal gates daily, we wanted to create an option for busy passengers to have easy access to quality, freshly packaged, to-go food products. While we are currently testing with two vending men, we plan to increase the number to cater to all kinds of F&B needs of travellers.”

Along with the food and beverage products on offer, a Vending Man will also carry other items like tissues, condiments, and straws. You can find these vending men roaming the gates between 08:00 AM and 10:00 PM daily.

Currently available at Mumbai Airport, it is expected to soon expand to other cities across India as well.