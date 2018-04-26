Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited gives wings to budding designers through Arvind Runway

With a purpose to support young design talent in the country’s fashion industry, India’s leading lifestyle and fashion company, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited, presented the collections crafted by its design interns at a fashion show at Radisson Blu, Bangalore. Arvind Lifestyle Brands has some of the best design talent in the industry and in line with its commitment to nurture upcoming talent; the company has conceptualized Arvind Runway.

The grand finale was the culmination of a three-month long internship, where Arvind Lifestyle Brands hired 22 interns from design schools such as NIFT, Pearl and NID under its wing. These interns represent the best in innovation, craftsmanship and creativity of emerging talent in the design sector.

The 11 finalists of Arvind Runway were internally shortlisted based on their sketches and professional potential; and given an opportunity to convert their concepts and rough sketches into finalized ready to market products. The top five finalists from the fashion show – Mahima Rajpal, Ashish Kumar, Preeti Saboo, Ankita Kayal and Safwana KP have been offered a rich and rewarding career with Arvind Lifestyle Brands.

Speaking at the event, J Suresh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer , Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, stated, “Arvind Lifestyle Brands is renowned not only for making global fashion brands accessible to Indian customers, but also for being the home of the best design talent in India today. Arvind Runway serves as a stepping stone to propel the careers of design interns and showcase their skills, talent and knowledge acquired during the course of their internship. We are thrilled to have honed some of the best talent in the country.”