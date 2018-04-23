Safexpress launches its 33rd ultra-modern logistics park in Hubli

Safexpress, India’s largest supply chain and logistics company, has launched its ultra-modern Logistics Park in Hubli. This top-notch facility is strategically located on National Highway 4, which is connected to Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. This Logistics Park will foster economic growth in the Karnataka region.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Rubal Jain, Managing Director, Safexpress said, “Hubli is one of the most rapidly growing cities of India. Hubli is the commercial centre and business hub of the North Karnataka region. Hubli also houses the largest number of government offices other than Bengaluru. In 2016, Hubli-Dharwad twin cities were selected for solar city/green city master plans. Recently, Hubli was also selected for a smart city project. ”

Jain elaborated, “Over the years, Hubli has flourished economically. It has a wide cluster of industries and has more than a lakh small and medium enterprises. However, despite having the presence of many small and medium enterprises, Hubli does not have adequate warehousing and Logistics infrastructure. Safexpress Logistics Park at Hubli will help in bridging these infrastructure gaps. It will also allow us to provide clients with the latest transhipment as well as 3PL services. With the development of Hubli Logistics Park, we will be able to further boost our leadership position in the supply chain & logistics industry.”

Explaining about how this Logistics Park will enable economic growth in the Karnataka region, \Rubal Jain said, “We have made a significant investment to set up this state-of-the-art Logistics infrastructure in Hubli. The development of Safexpress Logistics Park in Hubli has been done on a land area of over 30,000 square feet. This Logistics Park is enabled with state-of-the-art transhipment and 3PL facilities. This will boost the industrial growth of this region. Supply chain & Logistics has a very crucial role to play in the development of numerous industries spread all over Karnataka. Keeping this in mind, Safexpress has developed this supply chain & logistics infrastructure in Hubli. The Logistics Park is strategically located, and acts as a nodal point for supply chain & logistics across Karnataka. Safexpress Logistics Park at Hubli will help greatly in minimising the infrastructure gaps and serve the supply chain and logistics requirements of the entire Karnataka region.”

Jain remarked, “The Logistics Park enables loading & unloading of over 20 vehicles simultaneously, which ensures smooth and uninterrupted movement of goods. Operations at the Logistics Park are highly streamlined, which ensures the country’s fastest transit-time from Hubli to over 620 destinations across India. The Logistics Park has a columnless span of over 157 feet, which facilitates uninterrupted movement of goods within the facility. To enable all-weather loading & unloading of goods, the facility is equipped with a 16 feet wide Cantilever Shed. The Logistics Park has state-of-the-art firefighting equipment and trained manpower to deal with any emergencies.”

Speaking about the USP of the Logistics Park, Jain said,” This facility is a perfect mix of nature-friendly initiatives and technology. Safexpress has taken special environment-friendly initiatives at the Logistics Park by investing in rainwater harvesting system, developing a special green zone and using natural sunlight during the daytime to conserve energy. We have developed robust IT systems to increase operational efficiencies and inventory visibility. Located strategically on National Highway 4, the Logistics Park fulfils the warehousing needs of companies located in and around Karnataka.”

Rubal Jain concluded by saying, “In this GST era, more and more companies are adopting newer business and supply chain models. We at Safexpress, offer our clients path-breaking innovations alongside customised services. Safexpress is leading the GST revolution and is helping innumerable companies in enhancing their business growth faster than ever. Most companies are now choosing to outsource their supply chain & logistics needs to a 100% GST compliant 3PL service provider like Safexpress, while keeping their own warehousing and hub infrastructure to minimal levels. Across India, Safexpress is presently creating 7 more Logistics Parks, which are in various stages of development at the moment.”