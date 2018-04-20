Sri Sri Tattva launches ‘Shuddhta Ka Naam’ campaign at the Indian Premier League 2018

Sri Sri Tattva, one of the most trusted health and wellness FMCG brands, has launched its new brand tagline ‘Shuddhta Ka Naam’ at the country’s most exciting tournament of the year, Indian Premier League 2018. Sri Sri Tattva reinforced its essence of purity through this campaign and aired three television commercials that captured the organization’s purity of thought, purity of action and purity of its products. The television campaign (TVC) went on air from April 7- 8 across all its networks.

Sri Sri Tattva showcased its commitment to maintain the trust built over years by communicating the significance of purity, good health and happiness in one’s life. The TV commercial indicates how everything done with pure thoughts always turn out to be good and ultimately highlights the authenticity and pureness of the brand’s high quality products. The advertisement picturizes pleasant moments in one’s life and the choices made with a pure and good intent. It captures a wedding, honeymoon and hunger scenario in its TV commercials. Under the ‘Shuddhta Ka Naam campaign’, each advertisement ends with a heartfelt concept – ‘Shuddh vicharon se ki gayi har cheez achee hi hoti hai…, Sri Sri Tattva products jo bane hai, na sirf ati shuddh ingredients se, par shuddh vicharon se bhi…’

Sri Sri Tattva intended to highlight its brand proposition of pure thoughts and pure ingredients during the first match of IPL 2018 as the tournament would see pure excitement and pure energy from the crowd. IPL is large scale event and enjoys a viewership nationally cutting across gender, age and geography. Sri Sri Tattva took this grand opportunity to reach out.

Giving a perspective on the ad campaign, Arvind Varchaswi, MD, Sri Sri Tattva, said, “Sri Sri Tattva Brand signifies the essence of purity. We have always strived to come out with responsible products that are of use to society at large and will continue to innovate and develop many more and live up to our communication ‘Shuddhta Ka Naam’. We are excited to launch our 3 new episode advertisements during the IPL season.”

Commenting on the upcoming ad campaign Tej Katpitia, CEO, Sri Sri Tattva said, “We are extremely happy to launch our three latest television advertisements during the biggest and most exciting tournament, the Indian Premier League 2018. Sri Sri Tattva believes in offering benefits of good health, wellness in its pure form and ultimately strives to bring happiness in the lives of its patrons. The new campaign unveils the brand’s new tag line ‘Shuddhta Ka Naam’ which captures our commitment of purity towards consumers across the country and reinforces their trust and appreciation of our offerings.”

The TV ads will run in 30 and 35 sec formats and would be focused on personal care products, Sudanta toothpaste, and food products.