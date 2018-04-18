Amazon launches the international shopping experience in the Amazon shopping app

Amazon launched the ‘International Shopping’ experience within the Amazon shopping app, making it possible for international customers in Thailand to browse and shop over 45 million eligible items that can be shipped to their country from the United States. This experience is available on mobile browser and mobile app within the Amazon shopping app for both iOS and Android mobile devices.

The international shopping experience offers shopping in 5 languages, including English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, German, and Brazilian Portuguese, with the ability to shop in 25 currencies including Thai Baht. This makes it easier than ever for customers in Thailand to get the best of Amazon and shop with ease in their local currency. Customers can choose from different shipping options and delivery speeds, depending on how quickly they want their package to arrive.

“We are always innovating on behalf of our customers, and with today’s launch, we are making the shopping experience on mobile devices even better and more convenient for our customers who live outside the US,” said Samir Kumar, VP of Amazon Exports and Expansion. “Customers have been asking for a way to easily find and shop only for products available to be shipped to them. The International Shopping experience solves this customer need and makes it simple to browse, shop and ship more than 45 million products to over a hundred countries around the world.”

To get started, customers can simply download the free Amazon shopping app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and they will automatically be placed into the international shopping experience, based on their location. Customers who already have the Amazon shopping app simply need to go into their settings within the app, choose the ‘country and language’ option and select ‘international shopping’ in the country picker. Customers can then set their language and currency of preference to enjoy a customized shopping experience, and can change their location at any time to automatically see products that are eligible to be shipped to their selected delivery location.

The international shopping experience displays clear pricing, shipping costs, and import duty estimates, with Amazon coordinating with courier services for customs clearance on behalf of the customer so there are no surprises at the time of purchase or delivery. Customers will be able to browse and shop for products across categories including electronics, books, clothing, shoes, toys and much more.