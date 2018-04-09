1-India Family Mart launches 50th flagship store in Ranchi

Delhi-based Nysaa Retail Pvt. Ltd, which operates a chain of value retail stores under the brand name 1-India Family Mart across Eastern and Northern India has announced the launch of its 50th store at Birsa Chowk in Ranchi.

The brand-new store will be a one-stop-shop for affordable fresh fashion apparels and general merchandise. 1-India Family Mart caters to the growing demand of the aspirational class who is price, quality and fashion conscious.

On the launch of its Ranchi store, 1-India Family Mart is giving away scratch and win shopping coupons of minimum Rs 50 and maximum of Rs 2,000 on shopping of Rs 1,000.

The store was inaugurated by Vikash KR Pandey, DSP, Hatia, Ranchi.

Furthermore, to celebrate the launch of its 50th store, 1-India Family Mart is giving away free shopping of Rs 5,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 across its 50 stores in India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ravinder Singh, Co-founder & COO 1-India Family Mart said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our 9th store in Jharkhand. There is an increasing demand for affordable fresh fashion and general merchandise among the aspirational class in India. We see tremendous growth potential in Jharkhand, thanks to the encouraging response garnered by our existing stores. We are planning to launch more stores across different districts of Jharkhand within the next 12 months, with a focus on providing the best retail experience. Currently, our stores employ 1,500 people and this would continue to grow as we add more stores. As a value retail chain, our focus is to always provide fresh, affordable fashion and general merchandise at all our stores.”

Last year, the company raised a sum of US $6.5 million from Carpediem Capital. 1-India Family Mart plans to utilize the funds towards expansion and strengthening technology and capabilities.